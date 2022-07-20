ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In late June, a systems manager from Hartwick College’s Technology Services department traveled all the way to Limerick, Ireland, and came back with the World Championship title of ultimate frisbee.

Jonathan J. Dono from Oneonta is a top-flight ultimate defensive specialist that played for Surly GM, a 28-player team out of Minnesota that recently competed in the World Flying Disk Federation’s World Masters Ultimate Club Championships at the University of Limerick. Dono helped the team win 10-0 during the eight-day tournament and take the Grand Master Open division.

“Surly is an amazing team, in terms of talent of course, but most importantly in terms of camaraderie and team spirit and it was amazing to be able to share with them what it’s like to be part of a high-level team that plays with respect and love for the game, but also competes at the highest level. There’s a whole community around ultimate that is very warm and welcoming, and I love that they got to experience that.” – Jonathan J. Dono, Surly GM defensive specialist

Ultimate frisbee is a non-contact sport that mirrors American football in some ways, combining agility, dexterity, speed, and an ability to anticipate teammates’ movements. Dono, started his career 27 years ago, playing for the Syracuse University Club in 1995, and has competed in open circuits and non-sanctioned tournaments throughout the 2000s. He is also married to Mary Ellen Hoffman, a female player who competed in the National Championships for the women’s team in 2021.

Jonathan says that Surly is going to be preparing for the 2023 National Championship and two different World Championships referred to as the ‘big worlds’ and the ‘small worlds’ with the goal of representing the country as Team USA at Worlds in 2024.