U.S. Coast Guard cutters search for missing kayaker off Nantucket on June 24, 2019. (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard)

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a body recovered off Nantucket is likely that of a missing kayaker.

The agency tweeted out the discovery Saturday evening.

Last weekend, the Coast Guard led the search for a 36-year-old man off the eastern shore of Nantucket before suspending the effort two days later on June 25.