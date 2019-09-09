ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. (WFLA) — Crew aboard a cargo vessel had to be rescued Sunday morning near St. Simons Sound, Georgia after the boat tipped over.
The United States Coast Guard began evacuating the cargo vessel, Golden Ray, around 4 a.m. ET. It is not yet clear what led to the boat tipping onto its side.
The USCG continued evacuations into 5:45 a.m., and suspended all vessel traffic into the Port of Brunswick until further notice.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fright Fest returns with three new attractions
- Watch live: Trump presents Medal of Valor to Dayton officers who stopped mass shooter
- Longmeadow PD: Question anyone calling unsolicited
- Police: Suspect wanted for threats against Gillette Stadium arrested in RI
- Coast Guard rescues crew from cargo vessel on its side off Georgia coast