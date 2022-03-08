SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The women of the western Massachusetts CODEPINK chapter gathered on the steps of Springfield City Hall on Tuesday to show support for a bill that would temporarily halt the construction of prisons.

The rally focused on the trauma of incarcerated women and girls. Guest speakers addressed issues like prison abolition, alternatives to incarceration, and surviving poverty. Paki Wielind, a member of the Western Mass CODEPINK chapter, explained to 22News why the group supports the bill.

“We think there are alternatives to incarceration. If we could build a society where it was easier for people to be good, then we wouldn’t need prisons,” Wielind said. “What happens in prisons is people learn to be more criminal, and what we’re saying is there are other ways for people to lead their lives.”

This was the group’s 17th year of holding an event on International Women’s Day.