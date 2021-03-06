Cold and bright weather over the weekend explained

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday brought sunny skies, but the air temperature wasn’t quite where it usually is for this time of year.

It was a bright but chilly and breezy start to the weekend in western Massachusetts, and that pattern is expected to continue into Sunday. Temperatures are quite a bit cooler than average.

The average high is 42 degrees this time of year, and we barely hit 30. A dip in the Jetstream bringing in air from the Arctic is why temperatures plunged so far. That impacted much of the northeast.

On top of that, a large area of high pressure is acting to dry us out, keeping skies bright. And while this weekend will be on the cooler side, there is a big warm-up coming for next week with temperatures back up well above average.