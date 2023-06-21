WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As crews continue the search for the missing submersible in the Atlantic Ocean, the crew onboard that vessel could also be facing several other dangers.

22News spoke to Bert McCasland, the owner of “At the Water’s Edge,” a dive shop in Westfied. He noted the one of the biggest problems this crew faces is cold temperatures. The people on board the submersible are facing freezing conditions as the breathable air slowly depletes and the race to find them continues. Another possibility is pressure collapsing the vessel.

“You know, there’s the possibility that it failed. If it failed, it possibly could have imploded. If it imploded, there’s the possibility that they have passed, that it was a quick passing,” said McCasland.

According to the Titanic Historical Society and Museum Oceanographer in Springfield, Dr. Robert Ballard, while exploring the wreckage, sent down a styrofoam cup to the same depths. The cup severely shrunk due to the extreme pressure.

The wreckage of the Titanic sits about 13,000 feet down in the Atlantic Ocean.