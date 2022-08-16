NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case.

Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities.

Nelson was investigating complaints from commuters that Wright was harassing them when Wright allegedly assaulted him, leaving him with fractures to his nose and collarbone, officials have said. Nelson remained hospitalized Tuesday, having just undergone a second surgery on Monday.

Wright was taken into custody, marking his 42nd arrest, according to authorities. Sources told PIX11 that Wright has a history of attacks on innocent New Yorkers. In statements made before a court hearing on the case, Nelson’s colleagues said that enough is enough.

“To the district attorney, I hope that she throws the book at this guy, who viciously attacked our employee,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “This has been going on too much.”

Added Robert Kelley of Transport Workers Union Local 100, “We feel that this repetitive abuse and assault is just running rampant, and something needs to be done about it.”

Wright, who is charged with two counts of assault and one count of harassment, waived his right to appear in court Tuesday. He remains held in lieu of $5,000 bail, and a judge continued a temporary order of protection barring him from contacting the victim.

In a statement issued from his hospital bed, Nelson said that he didn’t regret his decision to step in to help.

“You can’t turn a blind eye to helping people,” he said. “We need to be considerate to fellow New Yorkers. I would do it again.”