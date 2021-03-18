Colombian man in ICE custody dies at Harlingen hospital

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported Monday, June 22, 2020, that at least 54 migrants at the Port Isabel Detention Center in South Texas have tested positive for COVID-19. But Cameron County officials report that at least 53 migrants and seven employees have the novel virus. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A Colombian man that was under the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) died on Monday in Harlingen.

According to a release, Border Patrol agents encountered Diego Fernando Gallego-Agudelo, 45, near Hidalgo on Tuesday, March 2.

The following day, Gallego-Agudelo was transferred into ICE custody at the Port Isabel Detention Center (PIDC) in Los Fresnos.

On March 6, Gallego-Agudelo entered the facility’s medical unit with health complaints. He was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Gallego-Agudelo remained in the hospital until his death on Monday. An autopsy has been ordered to determine his cause of death.