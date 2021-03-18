Colombian man in ICE custody dies at Harlingen hospital

by: Nathaniel Puente

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A Colombian man that was under the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) died on Monday in Harlingen.

According to a release, Border Patrol agents encountered Diego Fernando Gallego-Agudelo, 45, near Hidalgo on Tuesday, March 2.

The following day, Gallego-Agudelo was transferred into ICE custody at the Port Isabel Detention Center (PIDC) in Los Fresnos.

On March 6, Gallego-Agudelo entered the facility’s medical unit with health complaints. He was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Gallego-Agudelo remained in the hospital until his death on Monday. An autopsy has been ordered to determine his cause of death.

