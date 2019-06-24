Colorado gets nearly two-feet of snow on the first day of summer

(CNN Newsource) – Summer got off to a snowy start in parts of Colorado.

Mountains West of Denver were already under snow on Friday, when summer officially began. But new snow then started coming down, with the city of Steamboat Springs getting another 20 inches.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until Sunday morning.

Forecasters say new fall is rare this time of year, even in those mountains. But some snowboarders said, bring it on!

“We are here ripping. It’s the first day of summer, I feel I should go a little (makes a leg kick) or something like that, maybe.”

Forecasters said parts of Montana also had new snow. But on the opposite side of the spectrum, Saturday was an absolute sizzler in parts of Florida. Heat indexes reached up to 108 degrees in some areas there.