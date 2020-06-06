Columbus, Georgia community, leaders gather for “My Black has a Purpose Peace Rally”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus community gathers together for the “My Black has a Purpose Peace Rally,” uniting city leaders, community members, and local activists to support George Floyd, a man killed by Minneapolis Police on May 25, sparking nationwide protests.

At 10 a.m. EDT, participants will begin a march, starting at the intersection of Wynnton Road and Henry Avenue and ending at the Citizens Service Center on Citizens Way.

After the march, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and Chief of Police Ricky Boren, as well as Sanford Bishop, among others, spoke to the assembled residents and supporters.

Other community leaders and activists will also be present at the event.

The march and peace rally was put planned by three local organizers, Shameika Averett, Tacara Hemingway, and Toyia Tucker.