Comcast announces it will hold off on implementing data caps until 2022

The provider announced that it will delay data caps until 2022. This means customers will not have limited internet usage and will not be charged any fees if they go over.

If the caps went into effect, Comcast would have charged $10 for each additional block of 50 gigabytes over the maximum 1.2 terabytes a month customers are allotted, up to a total possible fee of $100 per month.

The company said in a release, “We recognize that our data plan was new for our customers in the Northeast, and while only a very small percentage of customers need additional data, we are providing them with more time to become familiar with the new plan.”

They add that, since 2017, they’ve invested $15-billion in their network to “ensure that it delivers reliable and stable Internet for our customers….And we continue to invest in our network and in the innovation that enables us to enhance and optimize it to meet the increased needs of our customers.”

The State Energy and Technology Committee Leaders released a statement following Comcast’s announcement, celebrating the decision, giving credit to the pressure from State Sen. Norm Needleman (D-Essex), State Rep. David Arconti (D-Danbury), and CT Attorney General William Tong.

“In past weeks, we have spent many hours interfacing with Comcast’s upper management in an effort to bring about this result, and we deeply appreciate both their open door and willingness to do what is right for the consumers of the State of Connecticut,” said Sen. Needleman and Rep. Arconti. “As we are still in the grip of COVID-19, with many citizens still working and learning from home, the need for robust, unlimited, high-speed internet has never been more critical. We want to make certain that this service continues to be available at a cost that does not cripple individuals and families fiscally. Moving ahead, we look forward to continuing our conversations with Comcast’s leadership to make sure quality high-speed internet access is available to all our citizens at affordable rates.”