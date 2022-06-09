(WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin called for the state legislature to make pandemic-era voting options permanent policy with less than 90 days now to the state primary.

Wednesday, House and Senate Negotiators reached a deal on a package of reforms. The compromise bill would shorten the deadline to register to vote from 20 days before election day to 10 and would establish expansions for mail-in and early voting as permanent policy.

The compromise has been filed in the Senate and they could vote as early as Thursday.