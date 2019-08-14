Committee reviewing 10 proposals for Springfield police body camera project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The window for proposals to Springfield police’s body-worn camera program ended at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mayor Sarno and Acting Police Commissioner Clapprood said the police department received ten proposals for its Body-Worn Camera Project.

A review committee is now going through the proposals.

The Springfield Police Department’s Command Staff, a representative from the Supervisor’s Association and Patrolman’s Union serve on the review committee.

It will take approximately a month to evaluate the bids and select a vendor the Mayor’s Office told 22News.

“We are delightfully surprised by the number of responses we received. It gives our review committee more option than we anticipated and we are eager to begin testing some of the equipment,” said Acting Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

The department’s goal is to give officers body cameras by the end of the year, if not sooner said the Mayor’s Office.