SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts Scholarship Committee will be awarding a candidate with a $1,000 communications scholarship.

The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts is focusing on future generations to become creative professionals. The scholarship is awarded to one or more deserving western Massachusetts high school graduates going to college to study communication arts.

High school students who plan to study advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic arts and will be attending in September 2022 are encouraged to apply. This is an opportunity for students who plan to attend an accredited college or technical school.

Academic performance, extracurricular activities, community service and/or work experience, a demonstrated interest in advertising, communications, marketing or graphic design, personal recommendations, and a letter of introduction outlining plans all attribute to who the scholarship will be awarded.

The scholarship application and all materials must be submitted to the Ad Club, postmarked by April 15, 2022. The scholarship will be awarded in May and the recipient will be recognized at the Ad Club’s Creative Awards show in September.