Community members support Agawam city councilor with stage four cancer

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 250 people attended a fundraiser for an Agawam City Councilor on Wednesday night.

Councilor Gina Marie Letellier has stage four thyroid cancer that’s spread to her head and neck.

The fundraiser was held at Club One Entertainment Complex in Agawam where organizers told 22News that over 300 tickets were sold.

Attendees said the fundraiser is in the spirit of the town of Agawam.

“That’s what a community’s about. Everybody pulling together in times of need and helping each other out. Agawam stepped up to the plate and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.

There is a GoFundMe page for the councilor’s medical expenses that currently has over $5,000 raised.

“We’re really pleased that the turnout is wonderful. And that the town is supporting Gina,” said Agawam City Councilor Rosemary Sandlin.

Councilor Letellier could not attend the fundraiser due to undergoing a treatment recently. This is the third time she’s had cancer.