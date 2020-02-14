Community showing support for fallen officer from Pennsylvania

WARREN COUNTY, Penn. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – One local community showing its respect to a fallen officer who was born in Warren.

On February 5th, 42-year old Florida trooper Joe Bullock was shot and killed in the line of duty. Bulllock was born in Warren but grew up mainly in Florida. He was with the Florida Highway Patrol since 2001. While Trooper Bullock’s funeral was thousands of miles away, Warren County Sheriff Ken Klakamp hosted a live stream of the funeral because he says Joe is still part of the community.

“It’s kind of devastating, it is really really sad. We will never know why, we will probably never know what exactly happened but it’s just senseless.” Sheriff Klakamp said.

Trooper Bullock was killed February 5th when he stopped to help what he thought was a disabled motorist on Interstate 95 near Palm City, Florida. The driver fatally shot the trooper before being shot to death by another police officer passing by.

Bullock’s father served with Sheriff Klaykamp with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He even remembers Joe as a little boy. He says that Warren County Connection makes it that much more painful.

“When a police officer, a deputy, a trooper or agent, when they are killed in the line of duty, that is a big deal for law enforcement.” Klakamp said.

“Speechless is the best way to put it. I can’t even put a word into it. It’s just absolutely speechless, its phenomenal.” said Stacy Lobdell, a friend of Joe Bullock’s famiy.

Family members say they are honored to see the community showing their support here and thousands of miles away.

“The whole situation with all the people showing up, it’s beyond heartwarming.” Lobdell said.

Brenda Saporito babysat Joe when he was little. He was also the ring bearer at her wedding.

“This is amazing. We appreciate the community coming out and supporting the family. We are forever grateful for everybody, for putting this together so we could be with our family today.” Saporito said.

Before he became a trooper, Bullock also served his country in the United States Air Force