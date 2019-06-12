Community Survival Center in Indian Orchard collecting donations to replace damaged fridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A damaged refrigerator at Indian Orchard’s Community Survival Center is impacting families who need certain necessities.

The Survival Center stored milk, eggs and donated produce in the refrigerator, which was then distributed to families and several homeless people.

The Survival Center’s second refrigerator isn’t large enough to store all the donated food needed for their clients. Survival Center Executive Director Mary Cassidy told 22News, her agency needs help replacing the damaged refrigerator.

“It’s just been a week and already about a hundred families are not getting milk or eggs and fresh produce because we don’t have the room to take them,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy is asking the public for support to help her purchase a new refrigerator that costs $4,000. Cassidy said people can also donate by sending a check to the center at 240 Main St, Indian Orchard, MA 01151.