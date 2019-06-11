Community Survival Center in Indian Orchard collecting donations to replace destroyed fridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Survival Center in Indian Orchard needs help raising money after one of their commercial refrigerators was recently ruined.

According to Community Survival Center Executive Director, Mary Cassidy, the center called firefighters on May 29 about a burning smell. Firefighters were able to track the smell to one of the commercial-sized refrigerators, which was destroyed beyond repair.

The center can’t wait too long to replace the unit as they’re already receiving calls from gardeners and farmers who want to donate produce for their Emergency Pantry clients. Cassidy told 22News she looked for a grant to help with the cost before asking for donations, but the center wouldn’t have been able to get help for months.

However, the cost of a new unit is $4,000. This includes delivery and the cost of pickup for the old unit.

The center provides bagged groceries several times a year for low-income families from Ludlow, Wilbraham, Hampden, and the Indian Orchard, Sixteen Acres, and Pine Point neighborhoods of Springfield.

The center also provides services each month for seniors in Hampden County and families enrolled in the Preschool Program, which provides meals for children who are not yet enrolled in school.

You can donate on the center’s website here.