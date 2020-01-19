Company creates artificial intelligence dog trainer

(CNN) — You can’t teach an old dog new tricks but you may one day be able to train them with new technology.

The little white box seen here is actually an artificial intelligence trainer for dogs.

It’s called “Companion” and right now it’s for dog care facilities.

The company, Companion Labs, says the device uses a video camera, computer and treats to teach dogs new tricks.

It gives the pet a verbal order.

If he or she does it. The device gives them a treat.

Companion has taught the commands sit, down, come and stay.

They partnered with the San Francisco SPCA to test out improving canine welfare.

They say the device is good for dogs with separation anxiety.