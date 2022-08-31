SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield and the Department of Justice have selected the compliance evaluator, who will report and assess the effectiveness of the Consent Decree Agreement between the DOJ and the city.

The consent decree agreement, which was officially put in place in late April, asks the city’s police department to improve its policies and training when it comes to officers using force.

And we now know that O’Toole Associates will be the group that keeps track of the departments efforts.

There will be three representatives: Kathleen O’Toole, who has served as a monitor for other settlements like this. Retired Chief Rodney Moore, who served as a police chief for multiple departments and Natalia Delgado, who served as a legal expert for multiple cities in the nation.