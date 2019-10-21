Comptroller finds nearly $700-K owed to state office of Labor and Workforce development

The Office of the Comptroller (CTR) for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has recently recovered $697,155.59 in outstanding debt owed to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD).

The money is owed by a number of businesses for back unemployment insurance payments to the state.

The money was recovered through the CTR’s Intercept program. Intercept is an automated process that matches eligible payments to delinquent debt for individuals and organizations that function both as vendors for and customers of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Currently, the Commonwealth satisfies debts owed to the state by offsetting payments from the Massachusetts Management and Accounting Reporting System (MMARS) disbursement process, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s tax refund system and the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission winning payouts over $600.

The Office of the Comptroller currently works with several dozen state agencies in an ongoing effort to protect public assets. Since its inception in 1995, the total amount the Comptroller Intercept process has recovered for the state totals $196,200,373.65, an essential component of the state’s non-tax revenue.