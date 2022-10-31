CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The rollout of the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel some federal student loan debt has just started, and scammers are finding ways to take advantage of any confusion.

According to a news release sent to 22News from BBB Scam Alert, victims are receiving phone calls or voicemails from someone claiming to represent the new student loan forgiveness plan. The “representative” says that they can help you secure thousands of dollars in loan forgiveness.

The con artist promised to get rid of $60K of one student loan, according to a recent BBB scam tracker. One victim said, “not only had my email address but also the name of the school I attended and the last 4 digits of my social security number.”Another victim reported, “somehow knew my FAFSA account info and made me believe they work in conjunction with the loan forgiveness program.”

With most of these scam calls, the “representative” says that you need to pay an initial fee, which typically is several hundred dollars spread over a couple of months. After this, when the current pause on current loan forgiveness ends, your loan will be forgiven.

Unfortunately, these scammers have no association with the official student debt relief plan. Anything you pay to them will just go into the scammers’ pockets and will do nothing to help relieve any of your student loans.

Here are some tips to avoid student loan forgiveness scams: