Conagra Brands, Inc. recalls frozen not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl products due to possible foreign matter contamination

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KTFA) — Conagra Brands, Inc., Russellville, Ark. company, is recalling 130,763 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products because the product may contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on January 23. The following products are subject to recall:

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

The products subject to recall have establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot code.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away.

FSIS said it routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall or seeking a refund can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.