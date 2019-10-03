Concerns about vintage planes following deadly B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – While the National Transportation Safety Board looks to identify the cause of Wednesday’s crash of a B-17 bomber at Bradley International Airport, there are also concerns about the safety of other vintage planes.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said 17 other B-17 bombers are still in the air, including one that is set to fly at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport next week.

The World War II-era plane that crashed at the airport was part of the Wings of Freedom Tour, which is sponsored by the Collings Foundation. The educational non-profit is based in Stow, Massachusetts.

The company operating next week’s flight from Barnes said on Facebook that they are very sorry to hear about the crash, and are still gathering information.



The NTSB is now looking into whether what happened Wednesday at Bradley could happen to a similar aircraft.



They are expected to release a preliminary report within 10 days.