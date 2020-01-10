Concrete placed on railroad tracks on Cape Cod

Breaking News
BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are trying to figure out who placed several heavy pieces of concrete on railroad tracks on Cape Cod, which could have caused a derailment.

A trooper responded to a report of vandalism and attempted derailment on the Massachusetts Coastal Railroad tracks in the vicinity of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy station in Bourne at about 9 a.m.

Thursday. Troopers and railroad workers removed the cylindrical pieces, some of which weighed around 200 pounds. Police think they were placed there sometime overnight. They were not struck by any trains

