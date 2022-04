NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 5 will be closed Wednesday night due to construction.

According to MassDOT, Route 5 under the I-91 overpass will close at seven Wednesday evening and reopen at five Thursday morning.

The closure is due to the installation of decking on the I-91 temporary bridge over Route 5. The I-91 ramps to and from Route 5 will also be closed.