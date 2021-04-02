Congratulations to Remarkable Woman of Las Vegas, Trudy Para Killman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the past month, 8 News Now introduced you to four remarkable women from Southern Nevada. They were chosen from dozens of nominations we received from you!

Only one of these fabulous ladies could be chosen to represent the Silver State in a nationwide virtual event sponsored by our parent company, Nexstar.

8 News Now would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Las Vegas’ Remarkable Woman, Trudy Para Killman!

As part of the surprise reveal, Killman and her family arrived at the Channel 8 studios in a limousine. While finishing touches were made, we talked with the homeless advocate about her work.

“What I do, everybody should be doing,” she said. “It’s lifting people up; it’s helping one another when you’re in crisis.”

Killman’s compassion and work in our community helps hundreds of underserved living on the streets.

CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Congresswoman Dina Titus also offered messages brimming with kind words for the remarkable woman.

Congratulations again, Trudy!