(WWLP) – A shortage of baby formula nationwide has turned into a full-blown crisis. Parents frantically searching for formula, also want answers.

Now, President Biden and Congress are getting involved. 32 Senators are sending a letter to the Infant Nutrition Council, pushing the group to address the shortage “as soon as possible.”

Congressman Richard Neal speaking about the current crisis, said, “It is a huge problem across the country. Part of it is based on supply change, part of it is based on the slowness of the FDA. So the President’s plan he gave out today, we will begin to seem some relief in coming weeks.”

For those struggling with the baby formula shortage the department of health and human services has a new website to help parents.