Congressional leaders reach $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Sunday Congressional leaders announced a deal they say will include a $600 direct payment with the same income limits we saw with the CARES Act.

“At long last we have the bipartisan breakthrough the country has needed,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Months after the CARES Act made it through, Congressional leaders lock down a second agreement.

The roughly $900 billion deal is about half the size what Democrats wanted in the fall.

“The agreement on this package could be summed up by the expression: better late than never,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Something Larry Briggs, a retired teacher from Northampton, agrees with.

“Unfortunately they can’t wait, they’re in a bind now,” he told 22News. “They’re either going to be out on the street or whatever.”

Lawmakers say it will include a $300 temporary boost in federal unemployment, along with money for businesses struggling to pay rent and workers, and funding for vaccine distribution.

“I think that’s good, we’re going to need that vaccine,” Briggs said.

House leaders plan to put it up for a vote on Monday, with the Senate to take it on shortly after.

“Now we need to promptly finalize text, avoid any last-minute obstacles and cooperate to move this legislation through both chambers,” said McConnell.

Both parties say they plan to continue COVID-19 relief talks in the New Year.