(WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern will be in Northampton Friday to honor a prominent local lawmaker who died three years ago.

Longtime State Representative Peter Kocot will be honored during a ceremony at Northampton’s train station at 4:30 p.m., Friday afternoon.

Kocot served in the legislature representing the Northampton-based 1st Hampshire District from 2002 until his death in 2018.