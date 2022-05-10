AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal was in Agawam today to announce Samantha Leary as the winner of a congressional district art competition.

An art competition was held across all 435 congressional districts for students to participate. Congressmen Richard Neal announced Samantha Leary as this year’s winner.

Neal said, “It was a great tribute to the city of Agawam and to Samantha Leary, faculty, her friends, and family that are here today. The competition is immense. Her submittal was also facing again intense competition and for her to win this, it’s a nice tribute.”

Leary’s artwork inspiration came from a photo she took at a restaurant near a North Carolina College she aspires to go to. Leary said, “I saw this view from the restaurant that just absolutely looked beautiful. It was sort of fall and the leaves were completely red. I didn’t know if that was a normal thing for North Carolina trees but it as red and it look beautiful.”

Agawam High School, principal James Blain, explains how the school gives students a comfortable space to create art. Principal Blain said, “One of the great things about high school’s students is they begin to explore their passions and its obvious Sam has a lot of talent.”

Leary’s artwork will be displayed in the United States Capitol for one year and another competition will begin the following year.