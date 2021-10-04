Congressman Neal responds to Infrastructure Bill

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Democrats have a new deadline to enact President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Lawmakers now say they will try and pass the infrastructure bill by the end of the month after a delay last week. The bill passed in the Senate back in August but progressive’s are holding out their support for the bill unless a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is also passed.

The infrastructure bill is to help improve and modernize the nation’s aging roads and bridges. A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill was set to take place last week as lawmakers continue to try to come up with a deal on Biden’s larger reconciliation package. Congressman Richard Neal working to get this bill passed.

“We are going to find an agreement I can assure you of that. He [Biden] is satisfied with the tax plan that I put out. This is too important not to get done.” Congressman Neal

A government shutdown has been averted after both the House and Senate voted last week in favor of a bill that will continue funding until December 3. The infrastructure bill would bring $8 billion in funding to Massachusetts and could benefit the East-West rail effort.