SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – National, state, and local leaders are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including Congressman Richard Neal. Congressman Richard Neal spoke to the longevity of the Queen’s 70 year reign, serving since President Truman was in office.

Neal is the democratic leader of the friends of Ireland Caucus and on Friday he spoke to the Queen’s contributions to ease the tensions there. He said for the Queen to visit there and acknowledge some of the “injustices” that happened there was “substantial.”

Congressman Richard Neal(D) told 22News, “I thought that her words on that occasion were healing. I could tell you the quote. She said, ‘We all wish that some things had been done differently or not at all.'”

Congressman Neal also mentioned her time in the service during World War Two, operating as a mechanic in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. In her 70 year reign Queen Elizabeth II met 14 U.S. presidents.