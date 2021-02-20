Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises over $3 million for Texas relief

KILLEEN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (WWLP) – Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has raised more than $3 million for Texas storm relief. she made the announcement today in Houston.

The congresswoman organized the fundraiser to benefit a half-dozen relief organizations in Texas.

She says 100 percent of the money will go to help Texans.

“Our whole country needs to come and rally together behind the needs of Texans all across this state. And as was mentioned earlier, disasters don’t strike everyone equally. We already have so many families in the state and across the country that are on the brink, that can’t even afford an emergency to begin with. When you have a disaster like this, it can set people back for years, not just for days.” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez spent the rest of the day volunteering at the Houston Food Bank with Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia