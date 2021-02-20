Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises over $3 million for Texas relief

HOUSTON, Texas (WWLP) – Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has raised more than $3 million for Texas storm relief. she made the announcement today in Houston.
The congresswoman organized the fundraiser to benefit a half-dozen relief organizations in Texas.
She says 100 percent of the money will go to help Texans.
“Our whole country needs to come and rally together behind the needs of Texans all across this state. And as was mentioned earlier, disasters don’t strike everyone equally. We already have so many families in the state and across the country that are on the brink, that can’t even afford an emergency to begin with. When you have a disaster like this, it can set people back for years, not just for days.” Ocasio-Cortez said.
Ocasio-Cortez spent the rest of the day volunteering at the Houston Food Bank with Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia