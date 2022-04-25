Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut lawmakers have advanced the first of three wide-ranging bills that attempt to address what’s been described as a youth mental health crisis, which has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation that cleared the Senate would make mobile crisis centers available 24/7 statewide by the end of 2023 and study the effects of social media on children.

The other two bills address in-school and early childhood mental health programs, the state’s psychiatric staffing challenges and the availability of treatment.

Lawmakers have until May 4, to vote on all three bills.