Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut’s gas tax holiday begins Friday and is presenting a predicament for gas station owners.

According to the Connecticut Attorney General, gas stations are not permitted to charge consumers to cover the 24-cent-per-gallon tax starting Friday and those that do will be held accountable.

The owners of gas stations, however, believe that is unfair because they had to pay the tax when they bought the gas from distributors. Just a few more days without passing that cost on to consumers will cost those businesses thousands of dollars. One gas station owner said they usually go through their inventory in about five days.