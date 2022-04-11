(WWLP) – Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is not ruling out the possibility of taking treatments for his case of COVID-19.

His voice reportedly sounded hoarse during a virtual news conference with reporters. The Democrat acknowledged he is exhibiting some symptoms and “may take a look at those treatments.” Lamont said he felt “pretty good” in general.

The 68-year-old governor received his second booster shot on March 31st. He tested positive on Thursday morning.

In addition, the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams tested positive on Sunday and canceled all his events for the week.