Connecticut lawmakers hold hearing on marijuana legalization

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers held a public hearing to discuss the details of a new proposed bill by the governor that would legalize recreational marijuana use in the state.

State legislators heard from representatives of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration Monday about how the bill would play out over the next few years.

The public then had a chance to voice their opinions. Some residents cautioned lawmakers on issues related to the youth and other effects of legalizing marijuana.

The committee’s next move is to hold a meeting to vote on the bill.

