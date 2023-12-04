HAVERHILL, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man has died after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail on I-495 in Haverhill on Friday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 2:54 p.m. a 2017 Honda CRV traveling southbound in the left lane of I-495 exited the roadway just before the Route 97 overpass, entered the grass median, and struck a guardrail. The CRV rolled over onto its roof due to the impact.

The driver, 62-year-old David Ziembko of New Britain, Connecticut was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he died. The left two travel lanes were closed for approximately three hours.

The State Police issued this information on Monday and said the reason for the crash is being investigated by the State Police-Newbury Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.