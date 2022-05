WATERBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Connecticut are looking for two suspects who threatened a man at gunpoint and stole his car Saturday evening.

Waterbury Police officers were called to a weapons complaint at Hill and Hazel Streets. When they got there, they discovered a man who told police he was approached by two men who threatened him at gunpoint and took his vehicle.

Police describe the vehicle as an older model, grey Ford Taurus.