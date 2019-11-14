1  of  3
Breaking News
One person shot on Federal St. in Springfield Third arrest made in Roosevelt Avenue home invasion in Springfield Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Huntington Street in Springfield
Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Are Holyoke public schools making the grade?

Connecticut reports season’s first 2 flu deaths

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
fighting flu_349954

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut state health officials are reporting the first two influenza deaths of the season.

The Department of Public Health said Thursday that there have been 47 confirmed cases of people hospitalized with the flu and two patients died last week. The deceased were both over the age of 65.

Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell says all residents are advised to get a flu shot to protect their health.

State health officials reported a total of 88 influenza-associated deaths in Connecticut last season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories