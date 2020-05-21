Connecticut restaurants open outdoor dining during pandemic

ENFIELD, Connecticut (WWLP) — As outdoor dining becomes available in Connecticut, the state is urging restaurants and it’s patrons to exercise extreme caution.

According to the reopening guidelines, restaurants can open outdoor dining at up to 50-percent capacity.

22News spoke with Phil Frogameni of Chicago Sam’s Sports Bar and Grille of Enfield.

He told us he plans to make use of the front parking lot to allow his patrons to safely eat outside of the restaurant.

“It will be something new and exciting for our customers,” said Frogameni. “We will be doing everything in our power to make sure everyone is safe, make sure everything is sanitized correctly—make sure the staff is doing what they need to be doing. We just want to welcome everybody back and appreciate their patronage.”

photo courtesy: Sector Rules and Certification for May 20th Reopen

Among the guidelines, the state says employees must wear a facemask or other cloth face covering. There should not be reusable menus and tables should be at least six feet apart. Hand sanitizer should also be made available at the entrance of the building.



Additionally, it is advised that individuals over the age of 65 or with other health conditions should not visit restaurants and stay home.