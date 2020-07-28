Connecticut River clean-up organization awarded $1.5-million for sewage treatment efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Connecticut River Clean Up Committee (CRCC) will receive $1.5-million from the state to create sewage overflow prevention projects in Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke.

The CRCC is a regional collaborative convened and staffed by the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission since 1993 that has brought together communities in addressing combined sewer infrastructure issues.

The funding is provided by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) that was created under the state’s 2014 Environmental Bond Bill. This is the sixth year that the state has awarded money to the CRCC for regional water projects.

Recent combined sewer overflow (CSO) work supported by state funding via the CRCC includes:

Holyoke’s sewer separation work on Front & Heritage Streets, Jackson Street, and funding of the development of their Long-Term Control Plan (which lays out the projects, budget, and timelines needed to reduce combined sewer overflows to EPA-mandated levels)

Chicopee’s design and development of construction documents for the South Fairview Sewer Separation Project

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s (SWSC) Connecticut River Crossing and York Street Pump Station project. The York Street Pump Station will receive dry weather and wet weather flow from the Connecticut River Interceptor and the local York Street and lower Main Street combined sewer catchments, increasing pumping capacity. The Connecticut River Crossings will include two 42” force mains and one 72” siphon from the new York Street Pump Station to the Springfield Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility. This entails crossing under the existing Army Corps of Engineers Flood Damage Reduction System flood wall, an active Amtrak railroad right-of-way, the Connecticut River, and a flood protection levee owned by the SWSC.