SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – A 16-year-old girl was severely burned by fireworks on the Fourth of July in Somers, Connecticut.

The incident occurred on Springfield Road around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The teenager was brought to Baystate Medical Center for severe burns to her chest. She was then flown to a burn center in Boston for more treatment.

The Somers Fire Chief said an illegal firework, believed to be a two-inch mortar, tipped over and shot off toward a crowd. The chief said the incident appeared to have been an accident because the firework was not weighed down properly.

Fireworks are illegal in the state of Connecticut for non-licensed users.