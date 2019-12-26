Connecticut to receive about $5 million to secure elections

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut expects to receive about $5 million in additional federal funding to help protect the state’s voting system.

The money will come from $425 million recently approved by Congress to help states enhance election technology and make election security improvements. Connecticut received an earlier allotment of about $2 million.

This allotment was announced Thursday by Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. Merrill says much of the money will be used to help local election officials in Connecticut’s 169 cities and towns bolster their election security efforts and protect the state’s voter file from hackers.