Breaking News
David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar

Connecticut woman arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs in Monson

News

by: Danielle Eaton

Posted: / Updated:

(Monson Police Department)

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut woman was arrested in Monson early Saturday morning after she allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to the Monson Police Department, at around 1 a.m. Saturday an officer saw a car speeding on Route 32 approaching the downtown area.

Police said the 31-year-old woman from Willington, Connecticut was ultimately arrested.

She is facing the following charges:

  • subsequent offense of OUI liquor
  • subsequent offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
  • OUI drugs
  • negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
  • speeding
  • subsequent offense of possession of heroin
  • possession of a class E drug
  • resisting arrest

Monson police were assisted by Palmer police, who provided an officer specially trained in recognizing drug impairment. State police also assisted by sending a trooper to help in a search.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick