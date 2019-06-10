Connecticut woman arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut woman was arrested in Monson early Saturday morning after she allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to the Monson Police Department, at around 1 a.m. Saturday an officer saw a car speeding on Route 32 approaching the downtown area.

Police said the 31-year-old woman from Willington, Connecticut was ultimately arrested.

She is facing the following charges:

subsequent offense of OUI liquor

subsequent offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

OUI drugs

negligent operation of a motor vehicle

open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle

speeding

subsequent offense of possession of heroin

possession of a class E drug

resisting arrest

Monson police were assisted by Palmer police, who provided an officer specially trained in recognizing drug impairment. State police also assisted by sending a trooper to help in a search.