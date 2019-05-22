1 seriously injured, 1 arrested after two-car crash in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a car accident in Enfield Tuesday night.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the two-car crash happened at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Route 190 and Taylor Road.

Enfield Police Lt. Keith Parent told 22News a woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries following the crash. A man was also taken to the hospital and recovering.

Parent said the man was arrested and is facing charges, but couldn’t provide any additional information.

Police are looking into what led up to the crash.

