WOLCOTT, CT. (WWLP) – A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being thrown from a car in Wolcott, Connecticut Friday night.

According to police, 10 people were injured when the driver crashed into an embankment, with the entire group crammed into a Ford Focus. Eight of those individuals, including the 10-year-old, were seated in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities believe that the driver attempted to pass another car, but overcorrected and caused the accident. That 10-year-old had to be pulled out from underneath the car by people who were passing by.

All 10 of the passengers were taken to the hospital.

