ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – An 11-month-old is dead and a woman is severely injured after a crash in Enfield early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. morning near exit 45 on 91 South. The car reportedly veered into the right shoulder of the highway, hit the guard rail, and flipped over.

Isaiah Ortiz, who was 11-months-old died in the crash. He would have turned one on Wednesday.

Police have identified the woman as a 30-year-old from New Britain, Connecticut. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Connecticut State Police at (860) 534-1098.