ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – 12 people were forced out of their homes after a house fire in Enfield on Tuesday.

Part of Route 5 was closed Tuesday evening from New King Street to Pease Street as first responders battled the flames. One person who was trapped inside the home jumped out of a second-story window to escape.

That individual was taken to a hospital for their injuries. The red cross is assisting the 12 people who lived in the home.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.