ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – 12 people were forced out of their homes after a house fire in Enfield on Tuesday.

Part of Route 5 was closed Tuesday evening from New King Street to Pease Street as first responders battled the flames. One person who was trapped inside the home jumped out of a second-story window to escape.

That individual was taken to a hospital for their injuries. The red cross is assisting the 12 people who lived in the home.

